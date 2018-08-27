  • Memphis mosquitoes: Shelby County spraying schedule

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Relief from mosquitos could come this week in a number of Memphis neighborhoods.

    The Shelby County Health Department will be spraying EPA-approved pesticides, weather permitting, in a number of zip codes. The treatment schedule is as follows:

    ​Week of August 27

    • Monday, August 27 - 38117, 38119
    • Tuesday, August 28 - 38115, 38125
    • Wednesday, August 29 - 38117, 38120, 38018, 38134
    • Thursday, August 30 - 38128, 38134, 38133

    Spray treatment from the truck only kills adult mosquitoes that are flying at the time the insecticide is released. As a result, residents are encouraged to practice the 4 D's, as laid out by the SCHD:

    • DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.
    • DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light colored clothing when outdoors.
    • DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.
    • DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.

