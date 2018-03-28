  • Memphis mother accused of leaving 6-month-old in car while in class

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman accused of leaving her baby inside a car while she was in class has been arrested.

    Jamieka Cooks is charged with aggravated child neglect and leaving a child unattended in a car.

    Police said someone saw the 6-month-old in a car at Southwest Tennessee Community College. The baby was partially covered with a blanket.

    The outside temperature at the time was 48 degrees.

    Cooks will be in court Wednesday.

