Memphis mother accused of leaving 6-month-old in car while in class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman accused of leaving her baby inside a car while she was in class has been arrested.
Jamieka Cooks is charged with aggravated child neglect and leaving a child unattended in a car.
Police said someone saw the 6-month-old in a car at Southwest Tennessee Community College. The baby was partially covered with a blanket.
The outside temperature at the time was 48 degrees.
Cooks will be in court Wednesday.
