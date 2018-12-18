0 Memphis mother arrested after child goes to school with marijuana in jacket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is facing charges after sending her 9-year-old daughter off to school in a jacket containing marijuana.

School administrators at Dexter Elementary School found marijuana left in the pocket of the jacket the girl was wearing.

Police told FOX13 Tiona Addison admitted to sending her daughter off with her jacket. They also said Addison told them she doesn't know where the marijuana came from.

Now, she faces serious charges.

Memphis police arrested Addison Friday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“I feel, first of all, that parent should not even have it in the house. At all… Because accidents happen,” said Sherry Kugal, a grandparent of another student.

When administrators at Dexter Elementary School discovered the marijuana, the child told them the jacket belonged to Addison.

Police said Addison was then called -- and told them the marijuana belonged to another family member she didn't name.

“The child could accidently get a hold of that and make themselves sick,” Kugal said.

Addison was taken in on charges of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies also told FOX13 she had an active warrant.

FOX13 reached out to SCS. They said deputies are investigating the matter and didn't give any additional comment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.