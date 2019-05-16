Memphis mother arrested during fight at local elementary school graduation, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An elementary school fight leaves a Memphis mother behind bars. Officers responded to a disturbance call at Westhaven Elementary Thursday morning.
When officers walked inside, the principal and school staff said several parents were fighting inside the gym during the school’s graduation ceremony.
Officers found several people standing and yelling at each other. The principal asked officers to remove suspect Erica Moody, 45, and her daughter from the school.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Investigators asked Moody to leave the school. She grabbed her daughter and another young girl by the shoulders.
MPD said the victim screamed at Moody to let her go several times, but Moody refused and started screaming louder.
The victim attempted to snatch away from Moody, but Moody grabbed the victim by her hair then started striking her with an open hand in the face several times.
Police grabbed Moody and snatched her away from the victim. She then continued to snatch away from officers and called them Satam while police put her in cuffs.
Moody was eventually arrested and taken to Jail East. She’s been charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, domestic assault-bodily harm, and resisting official detention.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}