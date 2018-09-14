Memphis mother behind bars after choking her 2-month-old son, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is behind bars after police say she choked her two-month-old son.
MPD arrived on the scene in the 1300 block of Faxon Ave near Crosstown on September 13.
Investigators say Tanisha Bradford was sitting on the couch when she began to choke her baby boy.
Bradford's friend intervened and tried to stop her from choking her son, according to MPD.
Police say Bradford then got a knife and threatened to kill her friend and herself.
She then started hitting her herself in the face.
Bradford was then taken into custody.
She's facing an aggravated assault charge.
