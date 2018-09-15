Memphis mother charged after leaving her baby in Jeep while running from police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is behind bars after evading an arrest from police, but she left a very valuable thing behind while running.
MPD and Southaven Police were responding to a vehicle pursuit Friday evening.
Southaven Police said they were chasing a 2019 Jeep Compass that refused to stop during a traffic stop. They chased the vehicle from Southaven into Memphis.
Jovitha Montgomery, 22, was driving recklessly until police stopped the vehicle, according to investigators.
The vehicle was stopped in the 2400 block of E. Hillview where three people ran from the Jeep.
Officers say Montgomery jumped from the driver's seat and ran through the Hillview Village Apartments.
Southaven Police then deployed their K9 unit - which bit Montgomery in her left arm.
No other individuals from the vehicle were located.
Southaven Police found a 1-year-old unattended in the vehicle by the suspects that bailed the vehicle.
That baby was identified as Jovitha Montgomery's child.
Montgomery has been charged with child abuse and neglect, two counts evading arrest, and one count reckless endangerment.
If you have any additional information involving the suspects at large, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
