0 Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived

A Memphis mother who was found unresponsive in her apartment is facing criminal charges in the death of her baby.

On Sunday, officers received a 911 call from a woman saying there was a dead individual in her apartment in the 6900 block of Red Oaks Circle, and there would be another dead person at the location by the time they arrived.

When emergency responders arrived, nobody answered the door, so they busted in, according to an arrest affidavit for Jamyl Price.

Officers found a baby wrapped in a blanket and lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor. They then saw Price, 22, in the bathtub.

There was evidence in the bathroom that indicated Price tried to commit suicide, according to the affidavit.

Price regained consciousness while being treated in the apartment. While being transported to the hospital, she told paramedics she "thought her baby could breathe underwater," according to the affidavit.

Investigators searched the apartment to collect evidence. It was determined that Price was the person who called 911.

Police also learned Price had threatened to commit suicide the day before. Her child's father contacted one of her parents about the threats, but he was told she was alright and was "just depressed," according to police documents.

After being treated, Price was questioned by investigators. Police documents say she gave a statement of admission -- stating she was responsible for her daughter's death.

Price told investigators she took her daughter to the apartment pool and stuck her under water for "2-3 seconds" and noticed she was struggling to breathe. She went back to the apartment to perform CPR, but eventually realized her daughter was dead.

The affidavit states Price spent the rest of the day inside the apartment trying to find ways to kill herself. She didn't call 911 until she thought she was about to die from a suicide attempt.

The cause of death for the baby has not been determined.

Price is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect.

