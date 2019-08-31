0 Memphis mother claims 7-year-old son put on wrong school bus, left at bus stop all alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother claims her son was put on the wrong bus then dropped off all alone at the bus stop.

The 7-year-old attends Winchester Elementary School.

A spokesperson with SCS said the child was placed in the right line for daycare, but he decided to go on a different bus with friends.

"I felt like I would never see my son again. I was scared to a point that I even forgot the 911 number," said Samantha Tate.

Tate said panic set in when she received a call from Winchester Elementary that her son was missing.

She said the 7-year-old goes to daycare after school, but this time he was on the wrong bus.

"He's supposed to be safe in their care, but they so careless they just let my baby roam around and get on the wrong school bus," said Tate.

She told FOX13 he was dropped off far away from home at the wrong bus stop near the New Horizon Apartments off Millbranch Road.

"What if something would've happened to my kids?0 What if it was to the point where someone would've took my kids? I wouldn't have seen my baby no more," said Tate.

SCS explains administrators started looking for the child when the daycare bus arrived, and he wasn't there.

The child was found at a nearby bus stop. The mother said she no longer lets her child ride the bus.

"Watch these kids; take care of business as teachers, principals and counselors. Make sure these kids are getting home safe instead of saying sorry. Sorry is not enough," said Tate.

SCS told FOX13 safety is their first priority and they will review additional measures to make sure students arrive home safely.

