Memphis mother, community group hold vigil to fight against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vigil was held Wednesday night in Memphis to remember the victims of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The effort was spearheaded by Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement seeking solutions to gun violence.
The death of her son in 2014 made Marsha Wilson take a close look at gun violence in her community.
"And I started to get out and advocate and fight for gun violence," Wilson said. "To end gun violence."
Wilson was one of many gathered Wednesday at the Unitarian Church of Memphis with the same mission.
Her group, Moms Demand Action, held a vigil to remember the 31 lives lost last weekend in mass shootings across the country.
Wilson said these incidents have changed the way she thinks when she's out in public.
"I try to think of a strategy before to even go to a place," she said. "If something happens, what exit do I take?"
The night was also dedicated to lives lost to gun violence right here in Memphis. There have been 103 homicides in the city this year, surpassing last year's total of 95 at this time.
Wilson said she's impacted each time she hears news of gun violence in her community.
"My heart cries out daily," she said. "It's someone killed every day. Sixty seconds, it's a killer and I'm affected by that and it hurts my heart."
