0 Memphis mother demanding action after video shows her daughter being beaten up at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A parent is demanding more supervision after a fight at a Memphis high school.

Geraldine Lewis told FOX13 her 15-year-old daughter was brutally beaten up at Central High School.

Lewis said the most frustrating part is that her daughter was punished for being the victim of the fight.

She has even considered transferring her daughter to another school because she feels she isn't protected.

The fight was caught on video, but it's important to note that the video FOX13 saw did not show the moments leading up to the fight or after.

In the video, you see the girl on the ground getting stomped on and kicked by another student.

Teachers are also seen in the video looking on in disbelief, but taking no action until one tried to separate the two students. That teacher ended up falling over as the students continued to fight.

Lewis said she asked why there weren't any school resource officers around to stop the fight.

She was told,"they said they had 3 fights that day. They had meetings that day, and they were short-staffed,"

Lewis thought the fight broke out because her daughter refused to get involved with a fight that happened earlier in the day.

She said the worst part isn't that her daughter was beaten up, but that afterwards her daughter got suspended.

"I was liked to and my daughter was suspended, and she wasn't the aggressor."

Lewis said she plans on transferring her daughter if it means keeping her safe.

"They don't care about the children, they don't, and I feel like half the people are there just for a check."

A sheriff's report said both students were issued a juvenile summons which typically means they found both kids to be at fault.

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools for comment and received the following statement as a response:

Several students have been disciplined for their involvement in a fight at Central High School Tuesday afternoon. The fight occurred while classes were transitioning. A staff member attempted to intervene until officers responded from another area of the building. The adult seen standing in the video is a substitute. Once the situation was broken up and students were separated, one of the students involved left the office to engage in a fight with another student, which resulted in disciplinary action. All families have been informed that they have the right to appeal disciplinary consequences.



Safety is always the top priority at every school, and violent behaviors like this will never be tolerated. The school's social emotional support teams will be working with the students involved to help address any underlying issues that may have led to the situation.

