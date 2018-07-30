Memphis mother desperately searching for missing daughter

MEMPHIS Tenn. - A Memphis mother is desperately searching for her daughter Naquichia Christian, 24.
Naquichhia was last seen wearing a blue shirt that says "Staff Line." Police say she was leaving home for work near the 3600 block of Bison St. in southwest Memphis.
She has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 120 lbs and is 5'04". She also has a rose tattoo on both arms.
If you have seen or found Naquichia Christian, please call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.
