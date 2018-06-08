0 Memphis mother gives birth in an ambulance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother and a few paramedics have a ride they will never forget.

The mother gave birth in the back of an ambulance on Wednesday, on the way to the hospital. Alicia Fisher knew it was time on Wednesday.

“I had been contracting for two days. This would be my sixth [child], so I know my body, I knew what time it was,” said Fisher.

Fisher went to the hospital in Germantown. After contractions for an hour with no baby, her third party doctor told the hospital to send her home and have her check back in later.

“I said, ‘Send me home feeling like this?” the mother wondered incredulously. “[The nurse] said, ‘Yeah, follow up at the end of the week and just take some Tylenol for the pain.’ ‘Take some Tylenol? If only you knew how bad this is.’”

They would soon find out. Minutes after the mother got home she had agonizing contractions again.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs. I knew I woke up everybody in that apartment complex because it was loud. My kids came running. I said help me get out of the bed because I am going to go to the bathroom,” she said.

Alicia quickly made it to the toilet. She was banging on the walls in pain. Her 13-year-old son called 911.

“Finally, I hear a whole bunch of men in my room.”

They were paramedics.

“They come in, ‘Mrs. Fisher, you're gonna have to get off this toilet.’ I said, ‘If I get up, something is coming out,” she recalled.

“They said, ‘Ma'am, just hold it, please!’”

Fisher was able to hold off the baby until they got her inside the ambulance.

“Another contraction hit, water burst everywhere. I said ‘It's over with, I'm finna push.’

He said, ‘Please don't push, close your legs.’ I said, ‘No they don't close.’ And next thing you know, I pushed one time, and his head popped out. I felt that,” she said.

“I pushed the second time and the whole body came out. The [paramedic] put his hand on his head and said, ‘The baby is here now.’

I said, ‘I know he is!’” said Fisher laughing.

Even though Fisher did not give birth at St. Francis hospital, she said they were waiting for her when she arrived.

“All of St. Francis was standing there at the door waiting on me. So I kind of felt like I was Michelle Obama come through that door.”

The story ends with a beautiful, healthy baby.

“Jayvon Fisher. Six pounds, 12 ounces…It was worth it.”

If Alicia had stayed at the first hospital, she would have had a much easier pregnancy, but not half as good a story.”

“Are you going to tell Jayvon that story one day,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Oh, hell yeah. I mean yeah, yeah.”

The mother went live on FB with her story and it is starting to go viral. Right now it has hundreds of shares and thousands of views.

