0 Memphis mother hasn't had gas in her home in weeks, demands answers from apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of South Memphis tenants who depend on affordable housing told FOX13 they haven't had gas in their homes for nearly three weeks.

One woman told FOX13 she and her children went without food Tuesday because of all the problems.

Helen Walker is a single mother of two - her oldest is only two-year-old.

Right now, she can't cook and doesn't' have the money to go to a restaurant.

"We went without a couple of days because of this," she said. "Actually, right now we haven't eaten this morning."

Every tenant FOX13 spoke to at Montgomery Plaza in South Memphis said they are losing hope because they haven't had gas in nearly three weeks.

Walker, who only makes less than $200 a week, said she isn't sure when she and her children will have another meal.

"Trying to figure out if I'm going to go spend my last few dollars on fast food or not. And it's really a tough debate," Walker said, "because I go spend my money on some food, then my daughter might need something or my smaller daughter might need something."

People who live at Montgomery Plaza receive rental subsidies through HUD.

FOX13 reached out to the front office to get more information. They referred us to the Memphis Housing Authority.

According to MHA, Memphis Light, Gas and Water and maintenance are working to fix the gas line.

Tenants told FOX13 the water line burst and that they were told the problem would be fixed Monday.

"From the looks of it, it's going really slow," Walker said.

That isn't the only problem at Montgomery Plaza. Tenants took pictures of signs warning people about asbestos. They told FOX13 the sign was taken down before code enforcement came out.

"I feel the apartment should be boarded up until they condemn the whole building," Walker said. "Because there's nothing you can do, especially if there's one person staying on the end and the rest are gutted out, that's not healthy at all."​​​​​​

FOX13 reached out to Memphis Housing Authority about asbestos on the property. They have not returned our call.

