Memphis mother hates the rain, leaky roofs cause unbearable conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There's rain in the forecast, and that's bad news for one East Memphis mom.
When it rains outside, it rains in her apartment too.
Trending stories:
- Traffic stop leads to $2.5 million drug bust in Mississippi
- Takis and Hot Cheetos under fire after mom blames snacks for daughter's gallbladder surgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Her ceiling has been leaking for nearly two months, so she called FOX13 for help.
We take a closer look at the unbearable conditions inside her home, NEXT at 10.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}