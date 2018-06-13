Memphis mother in court, charged with shooting death of her daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother was in court Wednesday morning after she allegedly left her daughter and son in the car with a loaded handgun.
Katrena Blackshire, 33, is facing aggravated child abuse charges and criminally negligent homicide.
Investigators said Blackshire left her son and daughter in her Buick with a loaded 380 handgun.
Blackshire’s attorney Mike Campbell told FOX13, "She is what you would expect to be in a tragedy. With tragedies like this it is really hard to talk and to gather your mindset."
