Memphis mother in court, charged with shooting death of her daughter

    By: Tom Dees

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother was in court Wednesday morning after she allegedly left her daughter and son in the car with a loaded handgun.

    Katrena Blackshire, 33, is facing aggravated child abuse charges and criminally negligent homicide.

    Investigators said Blackshire left her son and daughter in her Buick with a loaded 380 handgun.

    Blackshire’s attorney Mike Campbell told FOX13, "She is what you would expect to be in a tragedy. With tragedies like this it is really hard to talk and to gather your mindset." 

