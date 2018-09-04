Memphis mother indicted after pedestrian death

MEMPHIS,Tenn. - A Memphis mother has been indicted on vehicular homicide, driving while impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.
Cynthia Ann Bargery, 47, has been indicted after an accident involving the death of a pedestrian on January 18. Rozelle Clayton, 48, was killed in the crash.
The crash happened in the 500 block of Holmes Rd. near Tulane Rd.
Investigators told FOX13 Bargery continued driving after the crash, then hit a mailbox and crashed into a wooded area.
Bargery's 6-year-old son was in the front seat of the car but was not injured.
She's currently free on a $100,000 bond.
Bargery has now been indicted on the following charges:
- Vehicular homicide charges involving intoxication
- Driving under the influence of Alprazolam (Xanax)
- Vehicular homicide involving recklessness
- Ddriving under the influence of Alprazolam and Doxylamine (a sleep aid)
- Driving under the influence while accompanied by a child
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving a death
- Reckless driving
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving fixtures
