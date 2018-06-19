Memphis mother looking for clues after car was set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is looking for the man who allegedly set her car on fire Sunday morning.
Memphis police said Nikita Braggs reported the arson around 5 a.m. Sunday, after she saw her 2007 Chrystler 300 was set on fire.
Investigators told FOX13 a man in a white shirt and hat walked up, setting the car on fire.
The suspect succeeded after several attempts. The car was swallowed in flames shortly after.
“I want him to be prosecuted to the fullest, because this is my only means of transportation,” Braggs said.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee man accused of taking upskirt photo of mom shopping at Kroger with daughter
- Man charged, MPD officer identified after being struck during traffic stop, critically injured
- 2 shot,1 killed in Cordova shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“Why?” Braggs asked. “And who sent you? Because I don’t even know this person.”
Braggs told FOX13, the block is usually quiet, and she doesn’t know why the man would target her.
While her car may be gone, Braggs still finds comfort that no one was killed.
Police said if you have any information, give them a call at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}