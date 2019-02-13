0 Memphis mother of 3 dies after being reported missing, shot in the head multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of three who was shot in the head multiple times after being reported missing has died, according to family members.

The family of Sierra Stornes, 32, told FOX13 she had no brain activity and was on life support following the shooting at a Super Bowl party on Feb. 4.

Her cousin, Latoya Stornes, said the family chose to take her off life support on Saturday. She passed away Tuesday morning.

MPD confirmed Stornes died Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 1200 block of Favell Drive.

Issacca Powell, 28, was killed and Stornes was shot in the head after the suspect – Calvin Wilkins, 38 – became angry at his wife for making someone a plate of food during the party, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wilkins became 'verbally abusive' and everyone but the victims left the party. His wife then received back-to-back calls from the victim's phone. When she answered, she could hear Wilkins' voice and one of the victim's pleading for their life.

The witness then heard multiple gunshots.

Powell, who was the suspect’s stepbrother, was killed in the shooting. He was a father of seven.

Stornes was the subject of a CityWatch alert for a missing and endangered adult Monday morning.

Memphis police sent out the CityWatch at 1:43 a.m. It stated she had been missing since 1:10 a.m. – 20 minutes before police arrived at the scene.

Details surrounding her disappearance were alarming.

Police said Stornes left her home Sunday to go to a park and was supposed to be home by 10 p.m. She didn’t get home at the scheduled time, so her niece called her.

The niece told officers Stornes picked up the phone and said “I need help” before the line disconnected, according to the CityWatch. The niece contacted Stornes through Facebook messenger at 11:02 p.m. and received a similar response, but nothing more.

Family members couldn’t get ahold of Stornes from that point forward.

Stornes’ family created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her funeral expenses. According to the GoFundMe, Stornes did not have life insurance.

