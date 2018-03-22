0 Memphis mother opens fire on woman in church parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A young mother is behind bars after she fired shots at another woman who was dropping off her child.

Freddrica Blair is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police said Blair shot twice into the air at the Abundant Grace Fellowship church parking lot, while her other toddler was in the backseat of her nearby car.

The whole scene played out less than 100 yards away from high-ranking MPD officers, and our FOX13 news crew, who were both at the Whitehaven church for a juvenile justice workshop.

Officers overheard an argument taking place on the southeast side of the church parking lot. The argument quickly escalated to a shooting.

One of the women involved took a toddler and walked away from a lady inside her car.

After the verbal altercation, Blair got out with a gun, started screaming and fired two shots into the air in the direction of the woman, her child’s father, and her other child.

“We were here for a community event and we heard a gunshot, got out of the car, and turned around to see what it was. [I] heard another gunshot, then saw a lady with a gun in her hand,” said Lt. Colonel Jeff Tow.

Lt. Colonel Tow did what 28 years of experience taught him to do, spring into action.

“I immediately went over there, pulled her out of the car, got the gun. I think it was a disturbance between two women over child-custody,” he said.

One of the Blair's children was with the other woman at the nearby car wash, alongside the child’s father. Apparently, a drop off was supposed to happen.

The mother with the gun had another little girl in the backseat of her car.

Police reports said another woman was trying to apologize for pervious encounters with the child.

Blair then got angry and stated, "Naw, f**** that!" Then shot two rounds into the air.

The victim refused to prosecute and filled out a refusal form.

“You could tell that she knew she had made a mistake," said Lt. Colonel Tow.

Police said Blair placed the handgun behind the driver's seat of the vehicle when officers apprached the car.

After securing the gun and the child, Lt. Tow gave Blair a stern lecture.

“She got a fatherly discussion for me as well,” he said.

“What did you tell her,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“That it's a shame that she is up here fighting over a child and her child has to see her resort to this. She said, ‘You're right, you're right,'” said Tow.

It was an impulsive decision, that may alter multiple lives. The car seat was removed from the car, and mom was put in a squad car.

The baby’s father was put in handcuffs as well. The toddlers were in the backseat of a different car, absorbing it all.

“It’s really quite sad,” said Josh Spickler, Executive Director of Just City, who also witnesses the shots being fired.

As for Lt. Colonel Tow, he eventually went inside the church and will likely retire before he pulls his gun again.

“It's pretty much all paperwork,” he said.

“Do you know when the last time was that you pulled your weapon,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Not a clue. It's been a while.”

The two children were picked up by a relative. It is unclear if the Department of Child Services will get involved.

