Memphis mother paranoid after arsonist sets her car on fire, ruining Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A single mother of three has to buy new Christmas presents for her kids after her car went up in flames.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Fairway Manor Townhomes, and Memphis firefighters said an arsonist is to blame.
Ashlon Baker told FOX13 her 3-year-old woke her up in the middle of the night and showed her the fire.
And now she said she cannot sleep at night because she is scared the arsonist might come back to hurt her family.
“I just want to know why someone would target me and my children to do something like that,” Baker said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 dead after a plane that appeared to be headed to Memphis crashed
- Teen shot and killed at Peppertree apartment complex
- Memphis mother shot in face while holding 2-year-old child, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The presents she bought for her son’s birthday and for Christmas were all inside the car. Now, they are ruined.
But that is the last of her worries because firefighters are still searching for the person responsible.
“I’m so paranoid, I’m up all night looking at them and looking at the window thinking will they come back,” said Baker. “What are they coming back for? I don’t have anything.”
Although, Baker said she’s glad no one was hurt.
MFD officials said this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}