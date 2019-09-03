Memphis mother says son, nephew dodged bullets at the Delta Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother speaks out after she said both her son and nephew dodged bullets at the Delta Fair Saturday night.
Tenisha Jordan told FOX13 she's deeply troubled by the situation.
"You can't recover too much from that. The last thing I want is to get is a phone call saying my baby has been shot," said Jordan.
She told us her teenaged son and nephew were at the Delta Fair when shots were fired.
Shelby County Deputies said it happened just before 9:30 at night and thankfully no one was hurt.
While investigators haven't shared details on what lead up to the incident, Tenisha has her own suspicion on what happened.
She said her son told her how a group of teens approached him.
"They were trying to fight my son and nephew. They saw they were outnumbered. I guess that's when they started shooting but luckily, they didn't get hit," Jordan.
She said her son and nephew weren't looking for trouble that night and managed to getaway.
"They're not going back to the fair. I'm not going, I have changed my mind I wanted to go but I ain't going," said Jordan.
More deputies are in place at the fair now and will work to secure the area.
