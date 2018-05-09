0 Memphis mother says son's transcripts was filled with errors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother claims her son's grades and school transcripts are filled with errors.

FOX13 went to the superintendent of W.E.B. Dubois High School of Arts and Technology, former Mayor Willie Herenton, to get answers.

Report cards and transcripts are important to any student hoping to go to college, or get scholarship.

The mother of one student, Bjorna Brantley, said her son attended Dubois High School of Arts and Technology since he was a freshman. "I like the feel of the school. I think there was good order and academics," said Brantley.

Brantley gave FOX13 her son's report card for January through April and her son's official transcript from March.

Brantley complains the report cards and official transcript are filled with errors. Brantley told FOX13, "We have a report with missing grades and we have a report card with just incorrect grades."

This Memphis mother showed FOX13 a report card from March that she said contains grades changed and teachers initials next to them.

There is another report card from the same month that shows him absent from a class he was not even taking.

The scores for English, Math, and Visual Arts on his official transcript are lower than his report card.

"He is going to college, so with his transcripts every point counts for him to get a scholarship," said Brantley.

FOX13 visited Dubois High School to ask for an explanation.

The principal told us to call the charter school consortium and we did.

This afternoon the superintendent Dr. Willie Herenton told FOX13 he will personally review the matter.

Dr. Herenton told FOX13 there appears to be inaccuracies on the report card which may impact his final transcript.

Dr. Herenton promised a complete review of the student's grades and the final transcript.

