Memphis mother shot in face while holding 2-year-old child, police say

Memphis police arrested a man and charged him with more than a half dozen counts of Criminal Attempt: First Degree Murder after a shooting.
The arrest affidavit said the suspect, Kemar Pride, was in an altercation after Pride hit someone's car on the 500 block of West Levi.
When the driver followed Pride, he slammed on his brakes got out of his car and started shooting at the driver.
A stray bullet went through a nearby home, court records said.
One of the people at the home told police she was standing near the front door of the home when she heard a loud noise outside.
A bullet then struck another woman inside who was holding her own two-year-old child. She was shot in the mouth, court records said.
Pride is charged with seven counts Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, among several others.
