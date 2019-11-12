0 Memphis mother speaks out after son shot in road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is speaking out after her son was shot in a road rage incident on Interstate 40 Sunday.

Rita Dougherty told FOX13 doctors at Regional One operated on her son Joseph for two hours.

She said she is thankful he is alive but wants police to step up their patrols of the interstate.

"He is doing better. He is in a lot of pain. But we're very lucky it was not more serious," Dougherty told FOX13.

Joseph Dougherty was driving on I-55 southbound Sunday when he passed a red Toyota Solara convertible with passengers shooting a gun into the air.

"He looks over and here are these thugs in the car, and they shoot," his mother said. "First he didn't realize he was shot and that's when he pulled over and called 9-1-1."

The ambulance rushed Dougherty to the hospital where doctors operated on him. His mother told FOX13 he has one bullet wound. According to MPD, as many as four bullets hit Dougherty's car.

She said the phone call about her son being shot was one the worst of her life.

"It is a call you never think you are going to get. You never think it is going to happen to you," Dougherty said.

She said she wants Memphis Police to station more officers on the interstate as part of its Operation Safe Travel or ask the Tennessee Highway Patrol to reinstate Operation Grizzly Bear to help patrol the roads outside city limits.

She believes the combined effort reduced the cases of road rage.

"I avoid the interstate personally because I think there are too many nut cases out there. But I do think they need to bring it back," Dougherty said.

MPD told FOX13 its operation is still in effect and covering the highways, but Dougherty said she believes the emphasis has gone down and need to come back.

"Maybe I would not have gotten that call saying my son had been shot," she said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.