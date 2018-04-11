  • Memphis motorist indicted on alcohol-related homicide charges

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Memphis driver struck and killed a bicyclist last year in southwest Memphis, he was indicted Tuesday on alcohol-related aggravated vehicular homicide charges. 

    Melvin Willies, 63, was indicted in connection with the death of Kenya Matthews, 34.

    Matthews was riding a bicycle on Weaver Rd. near Raines Rd. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Willies in June 2017.

    Willies is currently free on bond.

