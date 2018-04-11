Memphis motorist indicted on alcohol-related homicide charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Memphis driver struck and killed a bicyclist last year in southwest Memphis, he was indicted Tuesday on alcohol-related aggravated vehicular homicide charges.
Melvin Willies, 63, was indicted in connection with the death of Kenya Matthews, 34.
Matthews was riding a bicycle on Weaver Rd. near Raines Rd. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Willies in June 2017.
Willies is currently free on bond.
Trending stories:
- Hattie B's will open its doors in Memphis next week
- Man found dead outside Memphis motel
- Man enters home, shoots victim during armed robbery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}