Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals after weeks on the run

A Memphis murder is suspect is now in jail thanks to a multi-agency investigation.
Jerrahmiah Rankins was arrested on the 1000 block of Peabody Avenue, according to U.S. Marshals. He is charged with First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree murder, among others.
MPD and SCSO also assisted with the arrest.
The charges stem from a deadly shooting in April. The incident happened near the intersection of Egypt Central and Kermin.
Police said two men were shot while driving in the area. After being shot, the driver crashed into a pole.
Investigators originally told FOX13 they believed the shooting stemmed from a "dispute," but later said it could have been the end result of a robbery and the victims knew the suspect.
One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-critical injuries.
The suspected gunman, now identified as Rankins, drove away from the crime scene and remained on the run for more than two weeks before being arrested by U.S. Marshals.
