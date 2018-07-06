Memphis murder suspect kills himself during standoff at West Memphis motel

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A standoff at a West Memphis motel ending with a Memphis murder suspect killing himself.
Officers with the West Memphis Police Department were called to a barricade situation Friday afternoon at the Econo Lodge, according to Captain Joe Baker. The man inside the motel room was identified as a suspect wanted for a homicide in Memphis.
Officers got in contact with the suspect, but he killed himself before they could gain entry to the room. Police said he shot himself.
We have a crew on the scene and are working to learn which Memphis murder the suspect is connected to. Check back for updates.
