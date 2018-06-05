Memphis murder total down significantly in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number of murders in the city of Memphis so far in 2018 is down by a large percentage from this time last year.
As of June 5 last year, there were 77 reported murders. By the end of 2017, Memphis broke the city’s record for most murders in a year.
Chief investigative reporter Jim Spiewak breaks down how much of a drop the city has seen in 2018, and when murders spiked last year – for FOX13 News starting at 5 p.m.
