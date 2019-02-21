MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local music artist and Memphis native started a petition to change the name of one of the city’s most well-known streets.
James Dukes, known as “IMAKEMADBEATS,” is from Orange Mound. And he wants Main Street to more accurately reflect the Memphis culture.
So, he started an online petition with the goal of changing the name of Main Street to “Mane Street.”
Dukes justified the petition by saying the word “mane” is a crucial aspect of pop culture in Memphis.
“It's a part of our culture as Memphians,” the post read. “It's a word we're proud of... one that has made its way into movies about our culture... songs about our culture.”
The petition has a goal of getting 5,000 signatures. So far, it has garnered 1,100.
