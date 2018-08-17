0 Memphis musicians pay tribute to Aretha Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The music community on Beale Street took to the stage Thursday to remember the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, in their performances.

Franklin died at her home in Michigan Thursday morning.

RELATED: People around the U.S. react to death of Aretha Franklin

It was much respect and honor given to an icon, a natural woman, and a queen.

Singer Angela Adkisson said the death of Franklin is hard to accept right now.

“There is a hole now. We do have her music still but knowing that she is not physically here anymore there is a hole,” Adkisson said.

Thursday night, several bands on Beale Street started their performances with Franklin hits.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Solomon McDaniel is the band leader for the “King Beez.” McDaniel said Franklin contributed to his career in many ways.

“I’m just glad to be alive to play some of her songs,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said when he started playing music he appreciated the soulful sound Franklin brought to the piano.

“When I started playing you had to learn how to play, there is a lot of cheating going on now,” McDaniel said.

Adkisson and McDaniel said now that Franklin is gone, they can only give their audience an idea of what seeing the Queen live is like.

“Everybody dreamed of hearing her live or getting to speak with her and tell her how much of an impact she’s had on our lives, but now that opportunity is gone,” Adkisson said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.