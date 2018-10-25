0 Memphis NAACP claims there is voter suppression in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Memphis community leaders said there’s obstruction when it comes to the election process in Shelby County.

That’s why the NAACP said they filed a lawsuit.

Community leaders are calling it “election violations.” An attorney representing two groups said the Shelby County Election Commission is nitpicking.

They’re calling it voter suppression.

“It pains us to say that in 2018, city that especially was the hotbed of the Civil Rights Movement how voting rights for African-Americans, particularly who we are seeking to protect, still have to do things like this,” said Alexander Wharton, an attorney representing both groups.

Wharton is representing the Tennessee Black Voter Project and the Memphis Branch of the NAACP.

The groups asked the court to step in after saying they’ve seen their share of voter suppression tactics.

“It’s my understanding that those 4,000 to 6,000 individuals, those applications have been set aside as far as being deficient or incomplete for some reason,” Wharton said.

Wharton said by law, voters need to be notified of the problem. Voters said those steps were not taken.

“That’s at a minimum. You send them a notification saying we rejected your application for the following reason: incomplete address or incomplete, zip code or you did not check Mr. or Mrs.,” Wharton said.

“This is a mess they’ve made and now somehow it’s my fault,” said Linda Phillips with the Shelby County Election Commission.

Phillips said anyone who had a deficient application was notified by letter that they have until Election Day to fix the problem.

Although Wharton said as many as 6,000 people were impacted, Phillips said that number isn’t accurate. Phillips said there were tremendous problems with the forms turned in by the group.

“I offered to give them training, I offered to buy them WiFi enabled tablets. I begged them to use the state form because there are data entries optimized for that form. All of my suggestions were ignored,” Phillips said.

Attorneys said the groups were not offered iPads.

“That allegation is false. The first time we heard it was when we read it in the news that was being offered, we would have probably accepted that offer with a facilitator registration process,” said Sambo Dul, another attorney representing both groups.

The attorneys representing both groups said there’s a lot of miscommunication.

They just want to work with the commission to make sure the problem is fixed.

The court hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to Thursday at 11 a.m.

