Memphis NAACP, Kroger, and the Tri-State Defender create grants for non-profits

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Mid-South non-profits can apply for grants to create positive change in the area.
The Memphis NAACP, Kroger, and the Tri-State Defender are teaming up for the grant program.
Applicants must have non-profit tax designation and must be in Memphis or Shelby County.
Program proposals have to focus on community improvement or decreasing crime and blight.
Applications are now open, and the deadline is March 1.
If you’re interested in applying for the grant, click here.
