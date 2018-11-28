  • Memphis named one of the 'Best Places to Go in 2019'

    A world-recognized travel website said Memphis is the place to visit. 

    According to a study by Frommer's, the Bluff City's museums, Big River Crossing and much more all contributed to why it made the list. 

    "Memphis has seen a host of intriguing developments in the past few years," the website said. 

    The article also said Memphis is "enjoying a beyond-barbeque gastronomic growth spurt." 

    Other places on the list included Egypt, Singapore and Portugal. 

    For a full list of the places, click here. 

