Memphis named one of the 'Best Places to Go in 2019'

A world-recognized travel website said Memphis is the place to visit.
According to a study by Frommer's, the Bluff City's museums, Big River Crossing and much more all contributed to why it made the list.
"Memphis has seen a host of intriguing developments in the past few years," the website said.
The article also said Memphis is "enjoying a beyond-barbeque gastronomic growth spurt."
Other places on the list included Egypt, Singapore and Portugal.
