0 Memphis native ‘Back it up Terry' gets new wheelchair and van years after viral fireworks video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “Back It Up Terry” – whose real name is Antario Davis – became a viral sensation for “what not to do” when it comes to fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Davis’ wheelchair became disabled as fireworks shot off around him in 2017, and the person who recorded the video famously said, “Back it up, Terry!”

The video went viral, amassing millions of views on YouTube and many memes on social media.

Earlier in July, Davis told FOX13 he blamed an old and faulty wheelchair for the infamous video, and his family and friends started to raise money for a new one.

Well, Davis got a brand-new wheelchair on Monday.

And thanks to the generosity of the community, Davis will also be getting repairs to his home to retrofit it for his new chair – along with a handicapped accessible van.

“I’m so happy that everyone made this come true for me,” Davis said.

Just over two weeks after his family started the GoFundMe, people donated nearly $40,000 to Davis’ cause.

"I was extremely overjoyed and extremely happy that I had people out there that wanted to help me,” Davis said before the big reveal. “Unbelievable, unbelievable!”

Quantum Mechanics saw the GoFundMe and realized the wheelchair was one of theirs. They decided to step in, giving Terry a new chance at life at no cost.

Another gift to Davis, a copyright attorney. Jason Luck told FOX13 when he read the original story, he decided to help them copyright their famous catchphrase.

Up until this point, people have been making a profit off Davis’ video, and the family hasn't seen a dime.

"If they'd like to do any sort of licensing of this… if he'd like to maybe sell the rights of use or enforce his rights in it – prohibit some people from using it, allow others to use it – having a registered copy right is a necessity,” Luck said.

"I am the original Back it Up Terry,” Davis said.

He’s able to laugh about it now, but his life hasn’t always been easy.

Ten years ago, Davis suffered a spinal injury. Doctors suggested he be moved to a nursing home, but his family wasn’t having that.

They took him in and helped him regain some independence.

“I could have given up a long time ago, but I decided to fight for myself and my family,” Davis said.

Davis had a message for all his supporters.

"I want to thank everyone who made this possible for me," he said.

The rest of the money from the GoFundMe will go towards retrofitting his house for his new chair and also a new handicapped van.

