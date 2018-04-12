Wrestling legend Jerry Lawler recovering from stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is learning that a wrestling icon and Memphis native Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke last month.
#TheKing @JerryLawler revealed on his @DinnerWithKing podcast that he suffered a stroke last month. https://t.co/eDsUx9cZeZ— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2018
"The King," talked about it on his podcast. Lawler said the stoke happened out of the clear blue.
His girlfriend rushed him to the hospital in California where he had a cat scan and revealed a brain hemorrhage.
In 2012, Lawler suffered cardiac arrest live on WWE Raw.
Doctors said he's recovered mush faster than they expected.
