Memphis native on death row opts out of picking last meal, asks others to feed homeless

Memphis native Don Johnson, who is on death row, opted out of selecting his final meal, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Johnson, 68, was moved to death watch, as he is scheduled to be executed via lethal injection Thursday at 7 p.m. in Nashville.
Officials said Johnson would be offered the same menu offered to the rest of the inmates at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
According to WZTV, public defender Kelley Henry said Johnson’s decision to forego his final meal was inspired by his friend, Philip Workman. Henry said Workman requested that a vegetarian pizza be delivered to a homeless person in lieu of his last meal, but his request was not honored.
"Mr. Johnson realizes that his $20 allotment will not feed many homeless people," Henry said. "His request is that those who have supported him provide a meal to a homeless person."
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced his decision to deny clemency for Johnson on Tuesday.
“After a prayerful and deliberate consideration of Don Johnson‘s request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and will not be intervening," Governor Lee said.
Johnson was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie Johnson.
