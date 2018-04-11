0 Memphis native whose Cardi B artwork went viral releases new 'more iconic' piece

A Memphis native is going viral for her artwork featuring rap superstar Cardi B. In less than a week, variations of the post have been liked more than 2 million times on Instagram.

Jessica Lofton, who goes by Jessi Jumanji as an artist, grew up in East Memphis and graduated from Central High School.

“I started doing digital art in high school, designing party fliers for local promoters,” Lofton said. “Eventually I was doing flyers for big name performers shows. I was still in high school, so I wasn't even old enough to attend some of the parties I promoted.”

Jessica used that income to help pay for her first year of college. While in school, she kept producing artwork and ultimately decided she want to use it to “reach and move people in a more positive way.”

She graduated in 2017 and moved to the west coast to live with her sister and seek new opportunities.

After less than a year in the Los Angeles, one of Jessica’s pieces has gone viral.

It’s a collage that depicts female rap superstar Cardi B in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa. Jessica has dubbed it the “Bardi Lisa.”

Her post on Instagram caught the attention of celebrities.

Erykah Badu shared the image on her page with the caption “the realist.” It was liked nearly 400,000 times.

Cardi B then shared Erykah Badu’s post. It was liked more than 1.8 million times.

Jessica’s picture is now a viral sensation. We asked what inspired the artwork.

The simple answer: She was inspired by Cardi B's success story.

"She has beat so many odds on her way to the top, and faced lots of criticism for simply being herself," Jessica told FOX13. I feel like myself and many women relate to her struggles of dealing with societal pressures to fit into the typical "ladylike" role in order to be respected."

She tied it back into the origins of the Mona Lisa.

"When the Mona Lisa was painted, it was criticized for not being the typical standard of beauty," Jessica explained. "Like Cardi B, people said the Mona Lisa was unpolished and unfinished. As time went on, it became regarded as one of the finest works of art in history."

Jessica wants to empower other women with her artwork. She's hoping the success of the Cardi B piece will help inspire others, no matter their line of work.

"I want to empower all women to be themselves, express it freely, and demand respect," she explained. "Women are powerful beings that shouldn't be shrunken to fit into society's boxes. Women of all kinds can be successful entrepreneurs and leaders in spite of criticism and controversy."

The support from celebrities has been nice too. From Erykah Badu, to Cardi B, to Oprah, people have taken notice of the Memphis native's artwork.

"Black women have always been each other's biggest supporters, so to have Erykah share my artwork was a huge gesture of appreciation for my art. The fact that she saw it as the perfect image for such a huge occasion is incredible," Jessica told FOX13.

In the wake of her first viral piece, we asked what was next.

Jessica told FOX13 she is going to continue the collage series and intends to highlight more African American women in the music industry. Her next piece will feature another rap superstar.

"All the buzz around Cardi B has got fans anticipating Nicki Minaj's next move. She is set to release her new album (Thursday)."

FOX13 got a first look at the new Nicki Minaj artwork.

You can see more of Jessica's artwork here.

