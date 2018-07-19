Memphis native 'Yung Hunnid' has upcoming performance at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “Mic check 1, mic check 2!”
Many people think Yung Hunnid is easy to remember and hard to forget. Hunnid told us he’s been busy since the last time he came to FOX13.
RELATED: 7-year-old Memphis rapper skyrockets to stardom on 'Showtime at the Apollo'
“Shows after shows, shows after shows nothing but shows,” he tells us.
His cell phone is blowing up since his appearance on Ellen and Showtime at the Apollo with Steve Harvey on FOX.
Trending stories:
- Man kidnapped, tortured by fake police officers in Memphis
- Victim rushed to hospital after being shot at Memphis apartment complex
- Ex-Disney World dancer claims she was fired over pregnancy in lawsuit
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“Scott with the bowtie in a knot see you on channel 13 FOX!”
Young Hunnid also performed in Los Angeles at the BET Experience; and he's also acting in Miss Dee's Kitchen at the Cannon Center.
Now, he’s performing in the bluff city this Saturday at FedEx Forum for a packed crowd.
To be specific Floyd Mayweather and his money team will be on hand as a part of the festivities of the fight.
And Otis will perform before the show’s title fight.
For more information on Young Hunnid, watch the video above!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}