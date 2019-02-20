Memphis neighborhood frustrated at high number of power outages

People in South Memphis are fed up with power outages.
Marcus Taylor told FOX13 it can be dangerous for his elderly neighbors. He said it gets cold in their older homes because they are not insulated.
“You got some neighbors of mine and some more people in this block that are cold, and it’s not insulated, we got older homes,” Taylor said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Road rage incident ends in stabbing, deadly shooting outside Walgreens in Mississippi, police say
- Woman accuses man of cheating, opens fire in front of Airbnb, police say
- Colorado toddler dies after falling asleep in car seat
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Taylor and more than 7,000 MLGW customers lost power Wednesday morning. This comes a day after Memphis City Council denied a rate hike in electricity bills.
MLGW President J.T. Young said they need the money for infrastructure improvements. He also has told FOX13 at council meetings that the outages will continue if they do not get more money.
Taylor said he would not mind the rate hike, but wants to see a change.
“As a concerned citizen of this community, I want to make sure if were spending our money, then make sure were getting our money’s worth,” Taylor said.
MLGW was awarded a water bill rate increase Tuesday. The average bill will go up 45 cents in 2020.
MLGW and the city council plan to revisit the electricity bill hike in the fall.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}