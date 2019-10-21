0 Memphis neighborhood sustains significant damage after storms and possible tornadoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The storm that tore through the Mid-South this morning left significant damage in Parkway Village. FOX13 talked to families that told us they are grateful just to be alive.

>>2 preliminary EF-1 tornadoes touch down in the Mid-South, according to NWS

In at least three cases, we saw homes that were a total loss and the trees just missed the families who were awakened by the storm.

Antonio Bowman told us he woke up because he heard a noise outside. It was a big oak tree about to fall onto his home.

"Early in the morning man, I heard a crackling sound,” Brown said. “Heard that and it was too late to really react. We had to go out the back window, everything was just caved in."

A giant tree now sits where two bedrooms used to be and the tree barely missed bowman and his wife by an inch.

It also crushed the bedroom where his grandson was sleeping. Bowman had to help both of them get out of the collapsed house.

"Barely escaped that,” Bowman said. “Close call, nobody but the most high."

The storm destroyed two other homes just down the street as trees fell on them.

We know one family of three was also displaced nearby. The second house with a tree on it, we are still working to find out more.

Bowman told us he is not sure what to do from here.

"Maybe a hotel and wait on things,” said Bowman. “There is not much else you can say, just to wait on everything, it is a process. We do have insurance though. Hopefully, they do the right thing."

The storm also damaged or destroyed businesses.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Two miles away from where the storm destroyed homes in Parkway Village, it also destroyed or did damage to several businesses.

Power poles were snapped in half, street lights are taken down and the craziest thing we have seen today - a metal reinforced billboard bent like it was nothing.

William Pigues lives around the corner from American Way and Perkins Road. He told us that he heard the storm come howling in early Monday morning.

"First the sirens went off and then it was like a howling wind and the trees got to shaking it was really frightening,” Pigues said.

The storm bent a sign, on steel beams and slammed it into a business.

It blew out the walls and windows of an auto shop and left one side of the business completely gone.

It also bent a nearby liquor store sign.

"I am 67-years-old and I have never experienced this before,” Pigues said.

Around the corner on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, power poles snapped like toothpicks and one slammed into a car.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.