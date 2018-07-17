Memphis neighborhood turns into winter wonderland in July

It might feel like triple digit heat every day in the Mid-South, but part of Memphis is now a winter wonderland.
A couple blocks of Central Gardens, more specifically Carr Avenue, were blasted with 'snow.' It is all being done for the Hallmark Christmas movie being shot in the Bluff City called 'Christmas at Graceland.'
Country music singer Kellie Pickler is starring in the film.
