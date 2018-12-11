0 Memphis non-profit launches first of its kind ‘court watch' program in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Memphis non-profit is launching a new, first of its kind court watch program in Shelby County.

Just City is training community volunteers to become independent observers and take a closer look at the criminal justice system.

“This isn't a ‘who done it.’ This isn’t an ‘I got ya’, but rather this is a way to really gage the criminal legal system in Shelby County,” said Joia Thornton, Court Watch program coordinator.

The group of 20 volunteers will spent three hours every other Friday, watching and taking notes about court room ethics and behavior.

“We want to make sure everyone is treated with humanity, dignity and respect because you are innocent until proven guilty,” said Thornton.

Thornton said these observers are also collecting data about the narratives unfolding in criminal court.

“We want to be able collect data to be able to publish on our website so that aggregated numbers are reported out, so you can see if 50 percent of defendants needed Spanish interpreter. Why isn't this service being provided?” said Thornton. “If we know notice, say for example 40 percent of juvenile or youth are going through the adult system, what is going on there?”

Thornton said there are independent observers, so they aren't working with the Shelby County District Attorney or Public Defender’s offices. But she hopes the information they publish next year will be helpful for those offices.

“What we are hoping is the accountability, transparency and just presence will be able to shift courtroom culture into welcoming more volunteers and public citizens into the court room,” Thornton said.

The next training will be February and organizers want to have 100 volunteers by the end of next year.

In a statement to FOX13, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said: "I'm not familiar with the program. We work for the public and we welcome the public to visit the courts and observe what goes on. Many in the community, particularly the media, do this regularly."

