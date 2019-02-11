Memphis nurse pleads guilty to killing man who was ‘involved with his estranged wife'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis nurse was sentenced to prison after he pled guilty to killing another man who was “involved with his estranged wife,” according to investigators.
Joel Tullison, 49, pled guilty to second-degree murder after the killing of David Allen Hoss, 28, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.
According to investigators, the incident happened on Oct. 20, 2014. Tullison stopped at a store near Riverdale Road and Stateline Road when he noticed a car owned by Hoss.
Officials said the two men “had words,” and Tullison followed Hoss as he drove away.
As the cars approached Fox Hedge Road, Tullison pulled next to Hoss’s vehicle and fired at least nine gunshots from a handgun, investigators said.
The victim’s vehicle then swerved into the path of an oncoming asphalt truck. Hoss was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Tullison, who was a nurse and a U.S. Army veteran, turned himself in to homicide investigators.
In the negotiated settlement, Tullison was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole.
