    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis nurse came out of her job at a local woman's hospital to find four important pieces of her SUV missing -- the tires. 

    The woman, who FOX13 is not identifying, is a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She works with babies who need special, round-the-clock medical care. 

    When she returned to her GMC Yukon the car was sitting on the ground. All of the tires were stolen while she cared for some of the most fragile patients. 

    She told FOX13 she had to call her husband to pick her up. 

    If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

