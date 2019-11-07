0 Memphis officials fear "mass exodus" from MPD and MFD if pension program implemented

Memphis police officers and firefighters are on the defense once again over their pension programs.

Last month, the city's voters passed a referendum, increasing the sales tax, in order to fund first responder retirement plans.

But now there's talk of a delay to implement the program.

FOX13 spoke exclusively with Mayor Strickland and the Unions.

Right now, in the City of Memphis, there are about 600 cops and firefighters that qualify for retirement.

If their pensions are suddenly available, some officials worry there will be a mass exodus and there won't be enough first responders to protect the city.

But a union head said there's no reason to believe that will happen.

"It will take a while, at least a year-and-a-half to implement all these changes voters voted for,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

We spoke with Mayor Strickland just moments after he told a city council committee he would honor the will of the people by implementing the police and fire referendum, but there may be a delay.

"Part of the delay is to really focus on the potential unintended consequences of giving the 600 or so police officers and firefighters who could retire today incentive, by giving health insurance benefits to retire immediately,” Strickland said.

“I know that's an unintended consequence. We need to put some brain power into that and think about how we address that issue."

But the Memphis Police Association president has his own views.

"We didn't create these problems,” said Michael William, president. “We told them these were going to be issues down the line, and it has come to fruition."

He said a roll-out delay is expected, understandable when it comes to collecting the funds from the sales tax increase and implementing how the pensions will be paid out.

A mass exodus though, he doesn't buy.

"There are 600 individuals that could possibly leave, but I don't think if they put this in place, those 600 are going to leave,” Williams said.

Williams said MPA wants to work with the city to prevent any unintended consequences.

"We've actively been trying to help them find out who has intentions of leaving and who does not,” he said. “That way, what the drop plan was intended to do, is to project individuals that are going to leave, and refill on the front end, putting individuals through the academy."

Some police officers have stuck around due to lack of insurance.

"When you have individuals on this job that have 20, 30, 40 years, and they've been hanging around because they haven't had insurance, to me, that's a disservice to the citizens of the city,” Williams said.

Williams argues rolling out the pension program will help with recruitment efforts, by incentivizing recruits.

If those at the top retire, he said, it will also benefit those on the force, giving them an opportunity for promotion.

"You need young, hard-charging, fence-jumping, second-story-window-jumping-out-of young bucks, buckettes that are going to get out in these streets and fight crime,” Williams said.

Williams said the roles will be filled because the program will incentivize recruits.

