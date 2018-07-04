0 Memphis one of deadliest cities in U.S. for pedestrians, city officials say

Memphis is one of the deadliest cities in the country for pedestrians.

Just this past weekend, one man was killed by a driver, another critically injured.

The city looked at five years of data and synthesized it back in 2015, identifying the challenges of pedestrian safety.

This year Memphis officials are starting to implement changes.

It cannot come soon enough, as 2017 was the deadliest year for pedestrians in the city’s history.

A 33-year-old man was hit and killed in Northeast Memphis Sunday. His life ended in a second after a car hit him at a high rate of speed.

Last year, 37 people were killed that way.

“It is a problem. Memphis is currently ranked the ninth most dangerous city for pedestrians,” said Nicholas Oyler, the Bikeway and Pedestrian Program Manager for the City of Memphis.

So, why is Memphis worse than other cities?

Sure, jaywalking is a huge problem, but it is more complex than that.

“In some cases, it is a lack of proper enforcement,” said Oyler. “Maybe cars were speeding. Or maybe a person was not crossing at a safe location.”

Sometimes cars do not stop at crosswalks. Other times, there are not even crosswalks at a busy crossing, which the city is working to change.

They analyzed years of data and created a 135-page Pedestrian Safety Action Plan in 2015.

“[We] mapped out where the crashes were occurring, the history of crashes, [and] design flaws perhaps. Then came up with hundreds of locations where we now know this location needs improvement,” said Oyler.

The city’s first project is going to being in the fall at Benjamin Hooks Central Library off Poplar Avenue.

A pedestrian crosswalk will be installed, as well as an island in the middle of the busy road.

The project is just the first of at least 20 pilot projects dealing with crosswalks and safety. Roughly half already have funding, and that is just part of the city’s strategy.

“I'm already working with MPD on an education and enforcement campaign,” said Oyler.

The accidents won’t end overnight, but the city is making it a priority, because 37 people died last year while walking.

Thirty-four pedestrians were killed in 2016 and 30 in 2015, according to officials.

Oyler believes all those numbers should have been zero.

“Through proper design and through proper enforcement I believe that most of those, if not all, can be preventable,” she said.

The most common crash victims are young people – ages 13 to 19 – and elderly seniors.

The worst time is at 6 p.m.

The biggest reason for pedestrians being hit is they were darting or running, walking in the roadway, or crossing where there was not a crosswalk.

