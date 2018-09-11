  • Memphis one step closer to car vending machine

    The City of Memphis is getting a car vending machine. 

    Carvana, a used car dealer, is building a car-storage machine that allows people to purchase a car online and then pick it up on site. The car can also be delivered to the buyer's home. 

    The company pulled a $5 million permit for the building which will be located on Appling Farms Parkway. 

