Memphis one step closer to car vending machine

The City of Memphis is getting a car vending machine.
Carvana, a used car dealer, is building a car-storage machine that allows people to purchase a car online and then pick it up on site. The car can also be delivered to the buyer's home.
The company pulled a $5 million permit for the building which will be located on Appling Farms Parkway.
