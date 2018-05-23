  • Memphis one step closer to downtown aquarium

    

    The city of Memphis has been given the green light to modify its tourism development zone. 

    The state approved allowing tax money collected to go directly to the related improvement projects. The mayor's office said the city will use some of the money to move the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art to a new location. 

    FOX13 also reported previously that some of the other plans in the development include an aquarium, a new pedestrian bridge, and upgrades to Mud Island Amphitheatre. 

    It would be a freshwater aquarium at a cost of $100 million. 

