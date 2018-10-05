0 Memphis organization looking to help victims of domestic violence

A campaign to help provide more shelter for domestic violence victims kicked off this week.

October is Domestic Violence month; The Purple Purse Challenge will take place all month.

The YWCA of Greater Memphis hopes donations will save a life.

The organization has an area where they house victims, but they can’t use some of the space.

That’s why they need your help.

Thirty-six beds are visible on the second floor of the building where domestic violence victims seek shelter. In order to protect their safety, we can’t disclose the location.

They also have a full bathroom with a shower.

Marquiepta Odom, who’s the executive director of the YWCA of Greater Memphis, is seeing an uptick in the number of victims needing assistance.

Odom said they can’t make the second floor available to victims right now due to lack of funding to pay extra staff.

“Unfortunately, by the time we’re able to contact some of the victims to let them know we have a safe place, unfortunately some of them have returned to their abusive situation because they felt like they had no way out,” said Odom.

Right now, victims are only able to use the first floor. The hope is to expand the shelter once the second floor opens. That will make space for 72 beds at the shelter.

A donation for the Purple Purse Challenge goes a long way. You can win a Serena Williams purse.

“We’ll take $10, $5, everything counts,” she said.

Odom knows all too well how giving a few extra dollars could help a victim. She said her ex-husband was abusive.

“One night we were riding in the car and we were having an argument and he took his hand and he punched me in my nose and my nose immediately started bleeding,” she explained.

Odom said she almost pulled the trigger on her ex-husband once she had enough. That’s when he became afraid and left.

“But I survived,” she said.

That is why donations are so important. They want to raise $15,000.

To learn how you can donate, click this link.

