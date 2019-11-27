Memphis organizations come together to give homeless people free shoes and socks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An organization in Memphis took the time on Tuesday to give free shoes and socks to the homeless.
Soles4Souls is an annual event providing foot care, shoes and socks to the community's homeless population
FOX13 was there at the Memphis Union Mission's Opportunity Center as people were given their new socks and shoes, as well as, foot and nail care.
Lee Bryant is homeless and was overjoyed at the gift and said that everyone is going through the same struggle.
"It's a blessing. Who doesn't need a new pair of socks and shoes. I appreciate you all and I appreciate the Union Mission, they're doing a great service," said Bryant.
Dr. David Richardson is a foot and ankle specialist with the Campbell Clinic and has been volunteering here for 12 years.
"It's a way for me to give something back to Memphis that's given me a lot more than I could ever give back," said Richardson.
This Soles4Souls event was made possible because of generous donations from Campbell Clinic, The Campbell Foundation and Red Wing Shoes.
